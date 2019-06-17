Top WWE Prospect Arrested For Sexual Misconduct

KSTP.com is reporting that WWE prospect “Gable Steveson along with 21-year-old Dylan Martinez are the subjects of a criminal investigation.” Both men, who are accomplished amateur wrestlers, have been arrested and are being held in suspicion of sexual misconduct.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following about the situation:

“Yeah by the 2020 Olympics they thought he’d be a monster multiple time NCAA Champion — of course he hasn’t done that yet, but you know. He was considered the best amateur wrestler to come out of the state of Minnesota which is high praise because a lot of great wrestlers have come out of Minnesota, but he was arrested last night. Details of the situation have not been released.”

“He’s been suspended and I mean if there’s anything on that that’s something that might be it for it. It could easily be it for him. Another thing is it’s awful hard to come back from that, you know.”

“I’m not saying it’s dead that he could go to WWE, but if there’s a conviction there I think he probably could not go to WWE and WWE has had their eyes on him since he was in high school.”