Top WWE SmackDown Live Star Injured

UPDATE: The Wrestling Observer reports that Flair underwent minor dental surgery. The site reports that Flair had the surgery due to a mouth infection. She is still on course to defend her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Asuka at WrestleMania.

ORIGINAL: WWE has announced that SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has suffered an undisclosed injury and has been pulled from her non-title match against Natalya on tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live.

Also, she was scheduled to team with Bobby Roode against Finn Balor and Sasha Banks on tonight’s Mixed Match Challenge but won’t be able to compete on the show. No word yet on her status for her match against Asuka at WrestleMania 34.