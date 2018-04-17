Top WWE Star Moves To SmackDown Live

By
Andrew Ravens
-

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Providence, RI at the Dunkin Donuts Center on the USA Network, newly crowned WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy officially moved from the red brand to the blue brand as part of the Superstar Shake-up.

In the opening match of the show, Hardy beat Shelton Benjamin in a singles match.

