Torrie Wilson Addresses Critics Of Her WWE Hall of Fame Induction

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Torrie Wilson addressed critics of her WWE Hall of Fame induction:

“I mean, I think some of the people that are angry are the same people that are forgetting that this is an entertainment show, and I was not calling the shots backstage going, ‘Hey Vince, can I please wrestle in a bikini tonight?’ I actually was out there with Fit Finlay going, ‘OK, what’s the most athletic match I can put together with a bikini on?”

“I don’t know if it’s human nature, I believe that it is,” Torrie said. “Fear kind of runs our world. Immediately when I hung up the phone I sat there and thought like, I basically started putting together this list of all the things I’m not. I was never a champion, I could really just start… I could do much better than my haters about beating myself up. And then I had to put myself in check, and say, you know… but there are a lot of things that I am. I’m not Charlotte Flair, I’m not jumping off ladders, but I am Torrie Wilson and I did have something to bring to the table. I think for most people, we are just too quick to start looking at the negatives and losing focus on what we can bring to the table.”