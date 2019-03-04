Torrie Wilson to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019

Torrie Wilson is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

The news was reported today by ESPNW and confirmed by WWE. Wilson joins The Honky Tonk Man and D-Generation X — Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, X-Pac, and the late Chyna — in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place on Saturday, April 6 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Here is WWE’s announcement on Wilson joining the WWE Hall of Fame:

Torrie Wilson went from a small-town Idaho girl to a worldwide Superstar. Soon, she will be a WWE Hall of Famer, too.

Wilson is the latest Superstar to be announced for the WWE Hall of Fame's Class of 2019, joining D-Generation X and The Honky Tonk Man. The news was first reported by ESPNW.

A budding fitness model in the late 1990s, Wilson’s entrance into sports-entertainment came out of a backstage visit to WCW with her then-boyfriend. She accompanied Scott Steiner to the ring, and ended up staying in the industry for close to a decade after that. While competing occasionally in WCW, Wilson was also the manager for competitors like David Flair, Billy Kidman, The Filthy Animals and Shane Douglas.

Wilson joined WWE when the company purchased WCW in spring 2001. Her athleticism and penchant for entertainment made her a great fit for WWE during one of the sports-entertainment industry’s biggest eras. Wilson’s partnership with her friend (and sometimes rival) Stacy Keibler made her a key figure in WCW’s invasion of WWE. Once that invasion was fought off, Wilson became a pivotal member of the WWE Women’s division, engaging in memorable rivalries with the likes of Keibler, Sable and Melina. She even fought for her family’s honor against the nefarious Dawn Marie.

Wilson later joined forces with Candice Michelle and Victoria to sow chaos on Monday Night Raw, even bringing her pet dog Chloe into the fray while battling Superstars, such as Trish Stratus and Mickie James. Injuries forced Wilson out of the ring in 2008, but she soon found a new passion: helping others get in shape through ventures like her business, Torrie Wilson Fit.

Wilson did not stay away from sports-entertainment for good, though. In 2018, she returned to the ring to take part in the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match – then later that year was a featured competitor at WWE Evolution, the first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view event, in a Battle Royal for a future championship opportunity. And now, for her contributions that helped blaze a trail for women in sports-entertainment, Wilson will take her place in sports-entertainment history.

