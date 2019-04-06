Torrie Wilson’s Father Passes Away

Torrie Wilson’s father Al passed away several days ago, ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting. Torrie posted on Instagram about a sudden loss but didn’t mention that it was her father:

“This week is an incredible one for me but has also brought me some horrible pain in the form of a sudden loss.

Just wanted to tell you to make that call to a loved one, don’t put it off…and TELL someone you love em and don’t think twice about it.

That’s all. Big love. ❤️”

Torrie is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame tonight.