Total Bellas Producers Forced To Make Big Changes To New Season

The producers of Total Bellas were forced to make some big changes to the upcoming season of the series that premieres next month on the E! Network due to the real-life breakup of John Cena and Nikki Bella.

The producers had to re-film some scenes as the season was originally scheduled to be focused on Cena and Nikki preparing for their wedding, according to Brie Bella, who talked about the season in a recent interview with SI.com. Now, the season will be focused on the split instead.

“So many people have so many questions where John and Nicole are at, and why everything happened, and I think this season will answer a lot of those questions. I give them a lot of credit for opening up their lives. We all told ourselves we had to be an open book. If you’re going to do reality, you need to do the good and the bad. I think that’s why so many people love Nicole and me. We’re real and honest. There are some really intimate conversations between Nicole and John. I think my sister is just like, ‘Other women go through this,’ and she wants them to feel like they’re not alone.”