Total Bellas Season Finale Videos, Photo Of Paige With Former WWE Stars, Eric Bischoff – WWE Note

– Tonight’s Total Bellas season two finale on the E! network featured John Cena’s marriage proposal to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 plus Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella welcoming their first child, daughter Birdie Joe. You can see clips from the main two storylines above and below.

– As noted, Eric Bischoff was in New York City earlier this week to work on a WWE-related project, according to PWInsider. It’s believed that the former WCW President was filming an interview for the Bill Goldberg WWE 24 special that premieres on Monday, November 13th on the WWE Network after RAW goes off the air.

– Paige noted on Instagram that she recently re-connected with friend and former WWE Superstar Rosa Mendes, who celebrated her 38th birthday today. Paige, who has been training for her WWE return at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, posted this photo with Rosa and former WWE NXT talent Zahra Schreiber, who was released in August 2015 following the Seth Rollins nude photo scandal and her own Nazi-related photos surfacing. Recent social media postings indicate that Paige and Zahra are good friends.

Happy birthday to this super mum! Got to reconnect with her these past weekends and she’s still as beautiful inside and out. #TheMiseries #Glampires