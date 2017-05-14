Trailer & First Details On WWE’s Upcoming Kurt Angle DVD Set

As noted, WWE will release their first DVD on WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on August 1st in the United States and July 31st in the UK. You can pre-order “Kurt Angle: The Essential Collection” on Amazon at this link. Courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, you can see the first trailer for the set above.

The set will be formatted as a compilation of Angle’s greatest matches and moments, plus an exclusive interview with the RAW General Manager, according to WDN. They have also revealed the official DVD cover artwork and the synopsis, seen below: