The trailer for “Tour de Pharmacy” that will premiere on July 8th at 10PM EST has been released. John Cena, Orlando Bloom, Will Forte, Dolph Lundgren, boxing legend and WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson, directing icon J.J. Abrams, Kevin Bacon, Danny Glover, Jeff Goldblum, Phylicia Rashad, Maya Rudolph and Chris Webber are also featured in the movie. You can watch the trailer here: