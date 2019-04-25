Travis Browne Talks About Bret Hart’s WWE Hall Of Fame Attacker

Ronda Rousey’s husband Travis Browne posted a video on her YouTube account and had some words regarding the fan that attacked Bret Hart during the 2019 Hall of Fame ceremony:

“Hey, I wanted to quickly talk about the Hall of Fame incident, yeah?,” he said. “There’s this kind of trend I’ve noticed, where these people do these acts and they get almost immortalized in our media for the negative things that they’ve done, instead of going out and making positive change in the world. So, instead of getting attention for these positive things that these guys have done and really making a difference in the world in a positive way, they are in our media, in the headlines. They are a part of the story when it comes to any great thing that people have done. And that situation should’ve all been about the people that were getting inducted. And it should stay that way. This guy’s name should never be mentioned again. He’s not the guy at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame that rushed the stage or anything like that. This guy needs to disappear and go back into the nothing in which this piece of s**t was born.”

Browne continued, “It could’ve been way worse. We’re lucky that that’s all it was. Bret is an amazing man, he’s a freakin’ legend. I got to spend some time with him at the following RAW in the back. And you know, he said ‘Thank you,’ I said ‘Of course, any time, any man would do the same thing, any real man would do the same thing.’ And it’s like we forgot about it. I would like for these guys to stop getting that publicity. Let them just get dealt with the way that they need to be dealt with. He was sitting in a jail cell that night, he got an arraignment later in the week, and yeah, just let them disappear into the nothing that f**ker was born, because he’s a piece of s**t and those kind of people don’t deserve the time. They don’t deserve your hate, because hate is still attention, right? Don’t do it guys. Thank you again, for all the fans, for all the comments, and we will see how this whole thing plays out. So, we are excited here on Browsey Acres, some new stuff coming to ya, some new content. And we’re out, see ya guys.”