Triple H Added To WWE Survivor Series Match

Tonight’s WWE RAW saw an injury angle during Jason Jordan’s win over Bray Wyatt, used to write Jordan off the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view card for Sunday. Wyatt injured the knee of Jordan during the match and later furthered the injury in a post-match attack. RAW Team Captain and General Manager Kurt Angle later removed Jordan from the match and was about to name a replacement when he was interrupted by Stephanie McMahon and then Triple H, who named himself as the fifth member of Team RAW.

Below is the updated card for the November 19th Survivor Series pay-per-view from the Toyota Center in Houston:

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Triple H vs. Team Captain Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, John Cena

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Captain Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley vs. Team Captain Becky Lynch, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, Charlotte Flair

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

RAW vs. SmackDown

The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods)

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore