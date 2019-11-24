Triple H Addresses CM Punk, Britt Baker – NXT Latest

– During the post-NXT Takeover media conference, Triple H was asked about CM Punk. HHH said that he hasn’t spoken with CM Punk and stated that Punk works for FOX, not WWE. Triple H also made sure that Sam Roberts and others were careful with their words regarding the mystery partner for Team Ciampa so fans would not expect Punk.

– During the end of the men’s War Games match, WWE cut to a shot of AEW’s Britt Baker reacting to what was going on in the ring with her boyfriend Adam Cole. Mauro Ranallo also acknowledged her as Cole’s girlfriend on commentary. According to Triple H, the director didn’t know who she was and just showed the most concerned person in the crowd.