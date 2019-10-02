Triple H Addresses CM Punk – WWE Backstage Role

While appearing on SI.com’s podcast, Triple H commented on the talk of CM Punk having a role on the new WWE Backstage studio show:

“Look, I’ve read about that as well. You know, to be clear, FOX is doing this show, and it’s their show, and it’s something they’re doing to talk about the WWE Universe and everything going on in it. They’ve had a long list of people they’ve been interviewing and everything, but as far as for us, one of the things I think this company has shown over and over again, is never say never.

“If the opportunity is right for everybody and it’s right for our fans, then we are willing to put the past behind us and move forward. So, I would say, never say never, but that’s also probably a long way from coming to. I don’t know. That’s also a little bit outside of my purview at the moment, but like I said, never say never.”