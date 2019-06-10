Triple H Addresses Possible NXT Show In Saudi Arabia

In an interview with Ring Rules, Triple H commented on Saudi Arabia possibly getting an NXT event at some point…
“The goal is to be able to find talent here [in Saudi Arabia], recruit talent here, train talent, and to build something on the ground here. Whether that’s bringing an NXT TakeOver here or that’s building a brand here will yet to be determined.”
“It just depends I think on how quickly we can find talent and how quickly we can train them.”
🔴🔴 حصري 🔴🔴 //
هل سنرى NXT في المملكة العربية السعودية ؟؟.
نائب الرئيس التنفيذي لاتحاد WWE " تربل اتش " يتحدث لشبكة قوانين الحلبة عن احتمالية تقديم محتوى NXT في المملكة العربية السعودية pic.twitter.com/LBcXxXWrzj
— قوانين الحلبة (@Ring_Rules) June 9, 2019