Triple H Addresses Ronda Rousey’s Status With WWE

During a media conference, Triple H was asked about Ronda Rousey’s status with WWE:

“Don’t have a specific timeline but she’s with us. This is family for her. She’s coming back. She has said it, she calls us all the time. I think the biggest tear for her right now is trying to do what she wants in her personal life and just missing this. There’s… it’s hard to explain, this is like a family and there is a brotherhood, and a sisterhood, here that’s deep with people.”

“I don’t think she understood that walking in the door, but when she got here… she said to me multiple times, ‘It was like the family I never knew I was missing, and the group of friends and the environment I never knew I was missing.’ I think she misses that greatly. She talks to everybody all the time, she’s constantly with us, and she’s constantly pitching her return. So, if I had to guess, it would be sooner rather than later, but who knows?”