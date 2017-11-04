Triple H Addresses Rumors Of Conor McGregor & Ronda Rousey In WWE, Instant RAW Sellout

– Tickets went on sale for the Manhattan Center portion of RAW 25 on January 22nd and the event sold out instantly. Tickets on StubHub are available but at a very high price with the cheapest ticket currently being $348.99.

– In a recent interview with Good Morning Britain, Triple H addressed the rumors of Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey possibly having a match in WWE. Triple H didn’t really say much other than tease the idea that both of them could work with the company at some point.

