Triple H Addresses Women Not Competing At WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

Triple H spoke with The Independent about to promote the upcoming Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday. During the interview, he discussed women not competing or even appearing at the upcoming event. Here is what he had to say:

“I understand that people are questioning it, but you have to understand that every culture is different and just because you don’t agree with a certain aspect of it, it doesn’t mean it’s not a relevant culture. You can’t dictate to a country or a religion about how they handle things but, having said that, WWE is at the forefront of a women’s evolution in the world and what you can’t do is affect change anywhere by staying away from it.”

“While, right now, women are not competing in the event, we have had discussions about that and we believe and hope that, in the next few years they will be. That is a significant cultural shift in Saudi Arabia.

“The country is in the middle of a shift in how it is dealing with that – the position is changing, and rights are changing, as are the way women are handled and treated in society. We think that’s a great thing and we’re excited to be at the forefront of that change.”