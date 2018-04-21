Triple H Already In Saudi Arabia, WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend

– WWE sent out the following:

WWE® DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

STAMFORD, Conn. – WWE (NYSE:WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be June 15, 2018 and the payment date will be June 25, 2018.

– The WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event takes place on Friday, April 27, 2018 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium and will air on the WWE Network with a special start time of 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT with the event airing one hour later. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.

Triple H already landed in Saudi Arabia where he will take on John Cena at the event.

Just landed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Big week ahead for @WWE with #KSATryouts and #WWEGRR this Friday live on the @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/vcyUCmYQZP — Triple H (@TripleH) April 21, 2018

تريبل اتش قام بزيارة خاصة لتجارب السعودية لاكتشاف المواهب #KSATryouts @TripleH pic.twitter.com/kxDaFHhFKe — WWE MENA (@WWEmena) April 21, 2018

Visited the 4th day of #KSATryouts today. This week was a huge success due to the hard work of @WWE Talent Development, @WWEPerformCtr coaches and @WWENXT talent. #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/u2MDgDHy3A — Triple H (@TripleH) April 21, 2018