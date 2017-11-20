Triple H Angles On RAW (Photos), WWE SmackDown Promo, Main Event Matches

Catch the fallout from #SurvivorSeries on an all-new #SDLive, LIVE TOMORROW NIGHT on @USA_Network! #RAW pic.twitter.com/7work6RP9q
– Above is a preview for this week’s WWE SmackDown from Houston, featuring the fallout from Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view.
– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Houston to air on this week’s Main Event episode:
* Gran Metalik vs. Brian Kendrick
* Apollo Crews vs. Curt Hawkins
– WWE continued teasing Triple H vs. Braun Strowman and Triple H vs. Kurt Angle in the opening segment of tonight’s RAW from Houston. You can see photos & video from the segment below:
This can't be good… @RealKurtAngle is coming for @TripleH after The #KingOfKings betrayed the #RAW General Manager at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/3Izt6KWx7f
.@RealKurtAngle's son @JasonJordanJJ is HERE and he wants a match with The #CerebralAssassin @TripleH!!! #RAW @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/vH7Ou8Zzkw
A FIRED UP @RealKurtAngle is not about to sit back and watch @TripleH and @StephMcMahon gloat about #SurvivorSeries… #RAW pic.twitter.com/L9zwR7mQgT
Business just picked up…#RAW @BraunStrowman @TripleH pic.twitter.com/IzxGGEItd3
