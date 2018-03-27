Triple H Announces NXT European Tour Dates

WWE issued the following:

The hottest brand in sports-entertainment heads overseas this June when NXT comes to the United Kingdom, France and Belgium for a series of huge Live Events. The historic tour represents the first time that NXT Live heads to mainland Europe.

WWE COO Triple H made the announcement today on Twitter:

This summer, @WWENXT returns to the @DownloadFest from June 8-10…tickets available now. …and for the FIRST TIME EVER, see #NXTLive in mainland Europe:#NXTParis 6/11#NXTAntwerp 6/12 Tickets are on sale TOMORROW at 9am CET. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/w6mciTo5q7 — Triple H (@TripleH) March 27, 2018

The international tour kicks off at the Download Festival at Donington Park in Derby, U.K., June 8-10. This year marks NXT’s third appearance at the annual festival, which features some of the biggest names in rock, including Avenged Sevenfold, Guns N’ Roses and Ozzy Osbourne. Fans will get to see Superstars such as Aleister Black, Velveteen Dream, Nikki Cross, Undisputed ERA, Shayna Baszler, Ricochet and Kairi Sane*. Festival-goers will also get the opportunity to meet NXT Superstars during autograph signings. Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, March 28, at 9 a.m. CET at www.downloadfestival.com/tickets.

From there, NXT heads to Paris for a Live Event at Cirque d’Hiver on Monday, June 11. Members of the NXT Universe can get tickets at www.livenation.fr starting Wednesday, March 28, at 9 a.m. CET. The black-and-yellow brand’s tour of Europe wraps up in Antwerp, Belgium, with a Live Event at Stadsschouwburg in Antwerp, Belgium, on Tuesday, June 12. Tickets, also on sale starting March 28 at 9 a.m. CET, will be available at www.greenhousetalent.com.

Don’t miss your chance to see NXT’s high-octane action live and in person this June.