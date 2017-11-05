Triple H Appears At UK Indy Wrestling Show (Photo & Video), Rapper Using WWE Name

– Triple H appeared at Sunday’s Insane Championship Wrestling show in Cardiff, Wales. Triple H came out to his WWE music got into the ring for a segment with Pete Dunne.

You can check out footage from the segment below:

Just Triple H in the house @TramshedCF tonight! pic.twitter.com/cQpDTjUrhx — Connor Cupples (@ConnorCupples) November 5, 2017

– Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs recently announced on Twitter that he plans to change his name to “Love” aka “Brother Love.” Of course, Brother Love was the name of Bruce Prichard’s character in the WWE during the late 1980s/early 1990s. Prichard was quick to respond:

I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 4, 2017