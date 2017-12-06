Triple H Comments On Facing Jinder Mahal In India

Triple H recently spoke with ESPN.com to promote the WWE India Tour this week. Here are the highlights.

On the possible reaction from fans in India when facing Jinder Mahal:

“I don’t know. I’m a lot better at being the villain. It would be interesting to see when we get there. I’ve been cheered and I’ve been booed. If the fans want to support me because they have been watching me for the last 20-plus years, that’s great.”



On Mahal proving himself:

“You could get some support because of nationalism. But once you are in the WWE, you become a global icon. When I was in India, a lot of people asked about him (Mahal) and what I thought about him. Did I respect him? A lot of people have mixed feelings about Jinder Mahal as a representative. In some ways he represents India, but a lot of people don’t like the way he represents himself as a WWE superstar.



The question was asked so many times that I thought what better way to prove what I thought than stepping into the ring with him. If Jinder wants to prove it to the fans in India, there could be no better way than by doing it against me there.”





