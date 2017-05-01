Triple H Comments On Kassius Ohno Returning To NXT
Published On 01/05/2017 | News
As noted, Kassius Ohno (Chris Hero) made his WWE NXT return at tonight’s tapings in a segment that should air on January 25th. It appears he is looking for a feud with NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, based on our spoiler report and a photo posted by WWE.
Triple H welcomed Ohno back to NXT with this tweet:
Welcome back… #KassiusOhno @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/9FUjNfZgDf
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 6, 2017
For those who missed it earlier, below are other photos from Ohno’s return:
#NXTFSLive @thechrishero pic.twitter.com/X5XLeiK9Cv
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) January 6, 2017
#NXTFSLive @thechrishero 's tron said Kassius Ohno @WONF4W @davemeltzerWON pic.twitter.com/P3Z4C9Po1z
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) January 6, 2017