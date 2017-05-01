Triple H Comments On Kassius Ohno Returning To NXT

As noted, Kassius Ohno (Chris Hero) made his WWE NXT return at tonight’s tapings in a segment that should air on January 25th. It appears he is looking for a feud with NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, based on our spoiler report and a photo posted by WWE.

Triple H welcomed Ohno back to NXT with this tweet:

For those who missed it earlier, below are other photos from Ohno’s return: