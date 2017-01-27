shinsuke-nakamura9

Triple H Comments On Nakamura’s WWE Status

While taking part in a conference call to promote Saturday’s NXT Takeover: San Antonio event, Triple H was asked why Nakamura is not currently participating on the main roster right now.

Triple H said that there are a lot of components in what they do, such as TV and how to be used on it. Triple H explained the differences between WWE television and NXT. He said that the main roster shows (RAW and SmackDown Live) are a TV show and claimed that Nakamura has never had to perform on a TV show before.

Triple H also mentioned that he loves Nakamura but he is still learning the aspect of what WWE does. Triple H pointed out that there is a learning curve to that and that it’s just a matter of time until he gets called up to the main roster.

