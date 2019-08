Triple H reacted to the news of NXT moving to the USA Network with the following tweet:

Can’t describe this announcement in any other word than PROUD.

Proud of everyone involved from day one.

Proud you’ve let your voice be heard and carried the banner of this brand.

Proud you’ve loudly & clearly said #WeAreNXT.

And I’m proud to say, we’re just getting started. https://t.co/GAF34LZGeT

— Triple H (@TripleH) August 20, 2019