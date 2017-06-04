Triple H Comments On RAW & SmackDown Call-Ups, R-Truth Talks His Rap Career, Aleister Black

– As seen above, WWE Music has released the “Root of All Evil” theme song for WWE NXT Superstar Aleister Black, featuring Incendiary.

– R-Truth recently did an interview with Spate Magazine at this link. The RAW Superstar commented on his goals as a hip-hop artist:

“Some of my main goals as a rap artist is to relate and connect with people, leave an impression, inspire, and motivate people of all race, religion, gender, or nationalities. One of my songs entitled “I Be Like” inspires people to want to be something. In that song, I speak about my own personal due diligence as to how I kept going after my passion until it became reality. I was trying to remind people that I also had problems in life but I stayed focused and learned from positive people that interested me. I wanted the song to inspire people with ambition to pursue and go after their dreams which was one of my main goals. Additionally, my goal was to educate, build entrepreneurs to become their own boss, and mentoring teens and adults in an effort to encourage people to think in order to make the right decisions in life. When we make the right decisions, we place our minds into a secure peaceful state of mind. I have so many goals, but last, but not least, I want to change the negative perception people have on rap music. All rap music is not bad, negative, or violent.”

– Triple H tweeted the following to congratulate The Revival, Tye Dillinger and Shinsuke Nakamura on their main roster call-ups this week: