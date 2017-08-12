Triple H Comments On Ronda Rousey – WWE Rumors

In an interview with CBSSports.com, Triple H commented on the rumors about MMA superstar Ronda Rousey possibly having a match with WWE. Triple H said he is ‘unsure’ what the future is for Rousey:

“I think [Rousey] is in a transition period in her life and is in a great place. I think she’s getting married soon or something. Look, she has got a lot going on, but I’m all about creating opportunities. That’s what the Mae Young Classic is all about — creating opportunities for these women that they never had before. If Ronda Rousey wants that opportunity, I’d be happy to talk to her about it.”

“I think that Ronda has been fascinated with our business for a very long period of time. There are so many similarities but you don’t have some of the competitive drawbacks maybe that come with being that elite level of fighter.”