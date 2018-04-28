Triple H Comments On Ronda Rousey’s Dedication To Becoming Great WWE Star

In an interview with NewsHub in New Zealand, Triple H discussed Ronda Rousey’s dedication to becoming a great WWE superstar for the company for years to come. Here is what he had to say:
“I had been saying for a long time that her interest in us was at another level. She had no interest in coming in as a celebrity guest, she was looking to come in and be a WWE superstar. Ronda wants to be great at this; she wants to make this the bigger chapter of her career. She truly believes that everything she has accomplished prior to this was just a lead up to coming where she belongs and that is with the WWE.
Ronda is one of the premier athletes on the planet. She is an Olympic medallist, a judo champion, in MMA they created an entire women’s division just for her. The term ‘world class athlete’ gets thrown around a lot but the definition of world class athlete is Ronda Rousey. Her mindset is to be one of the best ever at what we do.”
