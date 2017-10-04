Triple H Comments On Ronda Rousey’s Future With WWE

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Triple H commented on Ronda Rousey possibly working with WWE in the future:

“Ronda has made no secret her whole career that she has been a huge fan of WWE growing up,” Triple H told Sky Sports News. “She has been on record saying WWE is probably some of the most fun that she has ever had in her entire career. I have been out there publicly saying that if she wants the opportunity I am happy to give it to her. She is looking for the opportunity so it seems like a perfect match-up. I am excited to have the conversation with her and see where it goes.”