Triple H Congratulates American Alpha (Photo), Video Of Their Post-Match Celebration With Family
Published On 12/27/2016 | News
As seen above, new WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha had family members sitting at ringside for tonight’s big win on the final SmackDown of 2016. WWE posted this exclusive video of their post-match celebration after pinning The Wyatt Family in the Four Corners Elimination Match.
Triple H made the following congratulatory tweet with backstage photo after American Alpha’s big win:
This journey has been one to watch…
…excited to see it continue.
Congratulations @WWEGable @JasonJordanJJ #WeAreNXT #SDLive pic.twitter.com/wv736IkAsv
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 28, 2016