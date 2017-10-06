Triple H Convinced Bobby Roode To Change His Entrance Song Right Before His NXT Debut

Almost not glorious? Luckily for fans and his career, Bobby Roode did give in when he was approached by Triple H with an idea.

With a single backstage conversation, Roode’s WWE career was forever altered before it even started.

In a new interview with ESPN, Roode explains how close he was to go in a different direction in NXT.

“It wasn’t me at all, actually. I had a different song picked out,” Roode said. “I was about to debut on NXT and about a week later or two, as I waited for some paperwork to be finished up, I had a conversation with Triple H about the character and what I wanted to do. He came up to me that TV taping and said, ‘hey I’ve got this song that we have and I think it kind of fits your character a little better, so why don’t you have a listen?’

“So it could’ve went one of two ways: it could’ve really sucked or it could’ve been really great. And it’s been better than great — glorious, I guess you could say. The song itself was a blessing, it’s been a gift because in this business, everyone talks about the entrance but without the song, there is no entrance.”

Roode also talked about NXT and what he hopes to achieve going forward.

“Being the focal point, being the guy who was put on the posters and having a good championship run, and being the guy they had faith in to carry the company and be in the main event every night, that was such an incredible feeling for me to come here. Coming from a different place, and 19 years in the business is a long time. I had a lot of experience, but I wasn’t sure kind of what to expect,” Roode said.

“Being a part of a WrestleMania is at the top of that list. There are a lot of guys in those SmackDown and Raw locker rooms that, given the opportunity, I’d love to have matches with, tell stories with and do stuff with. It’s kind of like a whole new career start for me. It’s like I’m a kid again.”