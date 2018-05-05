Triple H Discusses The Future Of WWE UK Division

Triple H spoke with Mirror Sport about next month’s WWE United Kingdom tournament. In this interview, he noted that there are some announcements that will be made about the future of the UK division. Here is what he had to say:

“While we are there at this UK event at the Royal Albert Hall, we will be making some announcements about the future of the UK Championship brand there in the UK and moving forward,” Triple H said. “That brand still remains very near and dear to me and it’s something I want to move on. It’s taking a little bit longer than I anticipated in getting things done and getting them done in the way I want them to get done … but it’s happening. It will be meaningful to everybody there and I look forward to showcasing the UK talent to the world.”