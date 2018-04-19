Triple H Explains Why Andrade Almas vs. Aleister Black Didn’t Main Event NXT Takeover: New Orleans

ESPN has an article about the success of WWE NXT and features some quotes from Triple H.

During the article, he explained why they chose to have Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa in the main event of NXT TakeOver: New Orleans event earlier this month at the Smoothie King Center on the WWE Network instead of the NXT Title Match between Andrade Almas and Aleister Black. Here is what he had to say:

“I feel like any of them could have [main evented], and this was a debate. A lot of points of view on it. There’s a part of me that goes, ‘Whoa, the title should close,’ and then there’s a part of me that goes, ‘You cannot pass that emotion.’ You just can’t. No level of moonsault, no level of flip off a ladder, no level of any of that is gonna pass that level of emotion and feeling — that level of emotion of the storytelling.

“I don’t know how you could have gone off the air better than Gargano gets his life back and his wife’s in there,” said Levesque. “Unless I have Ciampa run back in there and piledrive her, that’s the end. There’s always next time.”