Triple H Explains Why He Was Booked To Beat Sting

During the WWE Untold documentary about Sting, Triple H addressed why he was booked to beat Sting at Wrestlemania 31:

“And then the next one he [Sting] threw out I think was me and so, at that point[it] was me going back to Vince and saying, ‘Do we wanna make this happen?’ And Vince was all for it and we were able to make a deal. Part of the impetus with the way things turned out with the Sting thing is because I was already booked to work with The Rock at the following year’s WrestleMania and we’ll build it for more than a year. That was the intent, belief, everything else. Just as time went on, Rock’s schedule changed later in the year and we weren’t able to do the match for the following year’s WrestleMania one-on-one against The Rock.”

“You know there are people who’ll say, ‘Well…’, I should’ve put him over to give him the moment and that’s arguably — to say that you should’ve… The Rock situation made that impossible, which didn’t happen, but that’s the truth of it. Are there things that could’ve been done differently? I don’t know that it took away from anything.”