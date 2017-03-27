Triple H – Finn Balor Photos From WWE Live Event Match, New WWE NXT Era Canvas 2 Canvas, Birthdays

– As seen above, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features Superstars from the new era of WWE NXT.

– Former WWE star Charlie Haas turns 45 today while former TNA Knockout SoCal Val turns 31 and Japanese legend Kenta Kobashi turns 50. Sunday saw former WWE Superstar Mikey of The Spirit Squad turn 33 while former WWE star Sylvain Grenier turned 39.

– Triple H and Finn Balor both worked Sunday’s WWE live event in White Plains, NY. Balor teamed with Sami Zayn and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho to defeat Triple H, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens in the main event. Triple H tweeted these photos of a two-sweet attempt gone wrong for The Game: