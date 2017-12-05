Triple H Gives High Praise To Roman Reigns

Triple H recently spoke with The National to promote the upcoming WWE live events in Abu Dhabi later this week and during the interview, “The Game” spoke about wrestling Roman Reigns at Friday’s live event, which marks the first time that they have competed against each other since WrestleMania 32 in 2016. Here is what he had to say:



“I think he is one of the best that the WWE have right now. Roman is in an unique position because the fan base tends to believe that he is this chosen one that the WWE wants in this position so they choose not to accept that position. But the truth is, and some people will listen to this and want to argue against it, but honestly most of the people who argue against it aren’t qualified to make that argument. I am. Roman is one of the most skilled performers bar none in the WWE right now and that is on every level.



“It is funny that Roman goes to the ring every night and there is a decision being made whether they want to boo him or cheer him depending on where you are and depends what is done. But usually by the end of the night, because he works so hard and he is so good at what he does that he wins them over. That has been the trend recently, as you saw with John Cena, as you see with others. He is a skilled guy in the ring, no matter how you break it down. I would consider him to be one of the very best in the WWE today.”

