Triple H Hypes Tonight’s MYC Finale, Vince McMahon In WWE 2K18, Cathy Kelley On SmackDown

– WWE posted this video with Cathy Kelley looking at tonight’s Sin City SmackDown from Las Vegas with SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya defending against Naomi, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defending against The New Day in a Street Fight and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles defending against Tye Dillinger.

– Triple H tweeted the following to hype tonight’s live finals of The Mae Young Classic, featuring Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler:

For all this tournament represents…

…and for what the future holds. The #MaeYoungClassic Finale is LIVE tonight only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/jk3EQxoFzB — Triple H (@TripleH) September 12, 2017

– As seen below, WWE has announced that Vince McMahon will be a playable Superstar in the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game. Vince will make his WWE SmackDown return on tonight’s show to address the beef between Kevin Owens and suspended SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.