Triple H Hypes WWE UK Tournament, The Rock Honored, New Dolph Ziggler – Cricket Wireless Ad
Published On 12/26/2016 | News
– Below is a new Cricket Wireless ad with Dolph Ziggler and his selfies:
– USA Today has named The Rock their “2016 Movie Person of the Year.” Below is their article and a response from The Great One:
So cool to end 2016 w/ this honor. Thank you @USATODAY, @BryAlexand & especially FANS. #PersonOfTheYear #grateful https://t.co/zDXpVv2KN5
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 26, 2016
– As seen below, Triple H tweeted a new logo for the WWE United Kingdom Title tournament that kicks off next month:
A tournament to crown the first @WWE United Kingdom Champion..
LIVE from Blackpool, England January 14th & 15th on @WWENetwork. #AreYouReady pic.twitter.com/WkLhMjonQn
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 26, 2016