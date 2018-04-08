Triple H Jokes About Length Of WWE Hall Of Fame, Comments On WWE UK Championship Tournament

Triple H spoke with Sports Illustrated’s “Extra Mustard” to talk about various topics. Here are the highlights:

WWE UK Championship Tournament:

“The first day will be a full-on U.K. tournament. The winner of that tournament will go on the next day to face the U.K. champion. That second day’s card will be a combined U.K./NXT event. There will be NXT champions and stars blended in. I see the U.K. brand linked to NXT.”

Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa:

“Gargano and Ciampa, that was magic. It was done with passion, emotion, and feel. To me, that was the art of what we do.”

Length of the WWE Hall of Fame:

“Next year, it’s going to be a contest between the Hall of Fame and ‘Mania to see which is longer. The reason we do it on Friday now is so we can get it done before WrestleMania.”