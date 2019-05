Several fans sent in word that Triple H briefly liked a tweet that was critical of the current WWE product before un-liking it. The tweet and a screenshot of the like can be seen below:

@VinceMcMahon maybe the problem with the Raw and SmackDown ratings isn't due to wrestlers injured, it's that you put confusing and pointless storylines. Although it wouldn't hurt if you gave your wrestlers insurance. Just a thought @StephMcMahon @TripleH @WWE — Richard Gutierrez (@richgutierrez18) May 4, 2019