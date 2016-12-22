Triple H On Bobby Roode Vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE Star Turns 33, Brie Bella Baby Watch Update
Published On 12/22/2016 | News
– Brie Bella gives a “Baby Watch” update at 21 weeks in this new video from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel:
– RAW Superstar Luke Gallows turns 33 years old today.
– Triple H tweeted the following on Bobby Roode vs. WWE NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at “Takeover: San Antonio” next month:
.@ShinsukeN vs. @REALBobbyRoode for the @WWENXT Championship at #NXTTakeOver in San Antonio. #YeaOh….it will be #Glorious. pic.twitter.com/rfiNwgIXHn
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 22, 2016