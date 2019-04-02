Triple H On Brutus Beefcake Entering WWE Hall of Fame, How Old Is Randy Orton?, Chyna

— Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake is struttin’ and cuttin’ his way into WWE immortality.

WWE announced Monday that Beefcake is the final inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019. He joins D-Generation X (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, X-Pac, and the late Chyna), The Honky Tonk Man, Torrie Wilson, Harlem Heat (Booker T and Stevie Ray), and The Hart Foundation (Bret “Hit Man” Hart and the late Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart). Longtime WWE employee Sue Aitchison will also receive the Warrior Award at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Triple H sent out a tweet congratulating Beefcake on entering the WWE Hall of Fame.

Beefcake replied:

Thank you Brother!!! I’m so excited for this weekend! — Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) April 1, 2019

— Randy Orton celebrated his birthday on Monday as “The Viper” turned 39 years old.

— In the latest edition of Canvas 2 Canvas, Rob Schamberger goes to C2E2 in Chicago, Illinois to showcase all of his WWE artwork, and even gives a live demonstration of his process. In this presentation, he paints a portrait of Chyna.