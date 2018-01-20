Triple H On Buzz For Raw 25, Logistical Nightmare For Pulling Off Two Locations, More

Rolling Stone recently interviewed Triple H about the upcoming Raw 25th Anniversary show. Here are the highlights:

The buzz for Monday’s anniversary show and if it’s as strong as the 1000th Raw in 2012:

“For whatever reason, 25 years on the air of episodic television, storylines, characters, ebbs and flows but yet staying in that number-one [slot] on cable television… it’s hard not to look at that and go, “Really?” I think that’s what the palpable energy is for everyone here, whether that be in the office or for the talent. Some of our talent weren’t even old enough to be watching when Raw started on the air.”



The logistical nightmare for pulling off the show:

“When you take 25 years of memorable moments and characters, trying to boil that down to a three-hour Raw episode being simulcast and in two places, how do you whittle that down to certain people and times and events? I was doing an interview the other day, and they put out a list so I could refresh my memory, and it was pages and pages of these moments. As I’m going through them, “Oh my god, that was the coolest thing ever. That was the coolest thing ever. That was even cooler.” And then there are the ones that involve me. But there are so many others, and that’s been the hardest thing – not forgetting stuff. You can’t get everybody, and you’re going to get a lot of people who go, “I can’t believe they didn’t do this and talk about that.” It’s 25 years. You just can’t do it all. I can tell you what it will be: It will be one hell of a celebration.”