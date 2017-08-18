Triple H On If NJPW Has Forced Them To Evolve, Who WWE’s Biggest Competitor Is

Triple H recently appeared on CBS Sports’ In This Corner Podcast this week to promote NXT Takeover: Brooklyn. Here are the highlights:

Which competitor does WWE need to pay attention to the most:

“When you say, ‘What’s the No. 2 promotion?’ and ‘WWE doesn’t have a promotion knocking on its door and pushing them,’ Raw and SmackDown do. Raw and SmackDown have a promotion right on their tail pushing them to do more. That promotion is going to run a show on Saturday night at the Barclays Center, and it’s called NXT.

“[NXT] is going to set a bar, and the main roster is going to have to step up to that bar. And trust me, those are all people that are coming from NXT, and now the kids here are pushing them to do the same thing that they pushed the people in front of them to do.”

On if NJPW’s success has forced WWE to make adjustments:

“I don’t think anyone forces anyone to make adjustments, I think it’s just that the world changes. What people will accept changes? What people will like changes? People’s styles that I bring in, I’m not trying to change these performers, I’m trying to give them a platform and then take them on that platform and make the biggest, global star you can make. Whether that goes on to NXT and then on to SmackDown or Raw, whatever that is. A lot of these kids, I want them to be headlining WrestleMania.”