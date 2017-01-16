triple-h

Triple H On Kurt Angle In The WWE HOF, Kurt Angle On ESPN, Nia Jax Attacks Sasha Banks (Video)

01/16/2017

– WWE posted this video of Nia Jax attacking Sasha Banks in the ring before tonight’s RAW in Arkansas:

– 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be Jonathan Coachman’s guest for this Wednesday’s “Off The Top Rope” segment on ESPN SportsCenter. Coach tweeted the following on the appearance:

– Speaking of Angle, Triple H tweeted the following on the induction:

