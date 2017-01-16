Triple H On Kurt Angle In The WWE HOF, Kurt Angle On ESPN, Nia Jax Attacks Sasha Banks (Video)
Published On 01/16/2017 | News
– WWE posted this video of Nia Jax attacking Sasha Banks in the ring before tonight’s RAW in Arkansas:
– 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be Jonathan Coachman’s guest for this Wednesday’s “Off The Top Rope” segment on ESPN SportsCenter. Coach tweeted the following on the appearance:
This week is special. Our guest this Wed at 10p @SportsCenter will be the newest inductee into @wwe hall of fame- @RealKurtAngle.
— Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) January 16, 2017
– Speaking of Angle, Triple H tweeted the following on the induction:
I've never seen an individual adapt and succeed in this industry so naturally. Proud to welcome @RealKurtAngle into the #WWEHOF. pic.twitter.com/7ERnuVvC4M
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 16, 2017