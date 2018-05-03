Triple H On The Difficulties Of Doing UK PPV

Triple H recently spoke with Sky Sports (transcript via sportskeeda.com). During the interview, The Game spoke about the possibility of doing a pay-per-view event over in the United Kingdom. Here is what he had to say:

“You guys are obsessed with that! And you should be. This is an open opportunity for all the markets outside of (the US) The time frame for when we run things in the US doesn’t work for a lot of places in the world. This opens up a lot of opportunities to put things in a localised time format for the wrestling globe – especially the UK where the desire’s very high. Getting things down to work in a reasonable manner with a reasonable cost, in a reasonable time slot is really what it’s all about to us but it is definitely something we’re working towards.



When people say, “I don’t understand, just do the show.” We run 560 live events a year, we do an average of 9-10 live events a week. They are planned out a year or sometimes longer in advance. Putting those pieces together, one change dramatically affects the entire puzzle so it’s just a process that we’re going through but absolutely we will get there, it’s just, I’m sure for everyone that’s waiting, it seems to be forever, but we’ll get there. It’s not a matter of IF we can overcome the obstacles, it’s a matter of when and getting them all lined up.”