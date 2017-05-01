Triple H On WWE’s New Chinese Talents (Photos), Indie Wrestler On WWE NXT Next Week, The Bella Twins

– The Bella Twins talk about some of the gifts they received from fans at the recent Wizard World Philadelphia convention in this new video:

– Using the name Jonathan Cruz, indie wrestler Jay Cruz of tag team Los Ben Dejos worked tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings. He wrestled Elias Samson in a match that will air next week. Cruz worked a NXT taping back in September, teaming with “Mr. 450” John Yurnet for a loss to The Authors of Pain.

– As noted, Chinese talents Zhao Xia, Yifeng, and Big Boa reported to the WWE Performance Center this week to begin working with the company. Triple H tweeted the following from tonight’s NXT tapings on their arrivals and posted a photo with WWE’s first Chinese Superstar, Tian Bing (Bin Wang):