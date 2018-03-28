Triple H Opens Up On Vince McMahon Bringing Back The XFL

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon did media with ESPN earlier today on First take to promote WrestleMania 34.

During the interview, Triple H was asked about WWE Chairman Vince McMahon bringing back the XFL football league in 2020. Here is what “The Game” had to say (transcript courtesy of Wrestling Inc):



“I think if anything he has proven over time that you learn from failure, much more than you learn from success,” he said. “He’s gone at this once and it didn’t work out. I think he learned a ton from that and he’s been chomping at the bit from the time to be right to do it again. I feel like he believes the time is right, now. I think he’s learned more fro that success and certainly I wouldn’t bet against him.”



“I think the time is right in the world, I think the time is right on a global basis. Social media and the ability to get it out on a digital level. Instead of playing catch up to that, you’re starting it fresh with that. I think the time is right in a lot of ways.”