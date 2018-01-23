Triple H Provides Update On Ronda Rousey’s Status With WWE

The Blast caught up with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon during a Make-A-Wish celebration and asked about former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey’s status with the sports entertainment company.

“I will tell you this. Stay tuned.”

As noted, Triple H had dinner with former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey and her agent two weeks at the Republique restaurant in Los Angeles.

Although Rousey and her agent were asked about the meeting, they had no comment. It should be noted that the dinner happened at the same time that Smackdown Live was running in Birmingham, Alabama and that it’s unusual for Triple H to miss weekly TV.